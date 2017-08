Freeform is extending Paige Townsen’s stay in Hollywood with a Season 2 renewal of Famous in Love.

The drama, from Pretty Little Liars executive producer Marlene King, chronicles the adventures of Paige (played by Bella Thorne), a total unknown whose life is turned upside down when she’s cast in Locked, a major young-adult movie franchise.

