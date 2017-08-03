Days of Our Lives Casts General Hospital Alum Tyler Christopher in Mystery Role

One of Port Charles’ longtime residents is relocating to Salem.
Tyler Christopher, who played Nikolas Cassadine on ABC’s General Hospital, is joining the cast of NBC’s Days of Our Lives in an as-yet-unspecified role, EW.com reports. Christopher is said to have begun filming last week, with his on-screen debut not expected before the end of the year or early 2018.
Christopher, who in 2016 won his first Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, originated the role of Laura Spencer’s firstborn son back in 1996. After taking what was meant to be a brief hiatus from GH in May 2016, contract negotiations crumbled, and his exit was made permanent last September.
Since vacating General Hospital, Christopher starred in the Lifetime movie The Other Sister. Previous TV credits also include ABC Family’s The Lying Game, as well as episodes of CSI, Crossing Jordan and JAG.
Will you tune in for Tyler Christopher’s eventual Days debut?
This sucks…way to go ABC!
yeah, this is awful. GH sorely misses him.
I don’t watch GH, but I know the name well.
I bet with Louise Sorel returning to play Vivian, we’re looking at the new face of Nicholas Alamain…
I wish they’d just bring back Victor Webster to play him as before, but I guess Tyler Christopher looks younger…
I hate the new Days story line with the doppelgangers and was about ready to quit but maybe Tyler will inject some new, much needed plots. Great move.
Agree, the doppelganger story is terrible and it’s only going to get worse, I just FF through it.
My God could be playing the new EJ ?
That was my first thought also and I really hope not.
Really going to miss Tyler Christopher on GH after an amazing run as Nikolas Cassadine (RIP). Can’t wait for his new gig on DAYS.
Well, I’d much rather he go back to GH, because that’s where he’s needed. But thanks to Ron Carlivati for bringing him back to daytime. And yes, I watch DAYS, I just prefer GH.
Hmmm, was really hoping we’d get Nicholas back on GH but happy to see him back on TV in some capacity.