The Celebrity Apprentice Won't Return Anytime Soon, Says NBC Boss

Ahnuld won’t be baaack, we knew. And as of now, neither will The Celebrity Apprentice.

NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt told TVLine’s Michael Ausiello on Thursday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that the competitive reality-TV series once hosted by future POTUS Donald Trump, who earlier this year was succeeded by film star-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, will not be back for another cycle anytime soon.

“There is no plan for The Apprentice,” the network chief said. “It’s not cancelled, but I don’t think you will see it back anytime soon.”

Schwarzenegger’s The New Celebrity Apprentice — which counted sitting president Trump among its executive producers — premiered in January to under 5 million viewers with a 1.3 demo rating, but by its finale had slipped to 3.5 mil and a 0.9. Unloading two hours each Monday night, it averaged under 4 million viewers and a 1.1 rating — whereas the last Trump-fronted edition in 2015 averaged 6.3 mil and a 1.9.