Here’s a sentence you probably never expected to hear from a true-crime docuseries: “This is going to take way more than just ball hairs.”

That’s probably because American Vandal, a new Netflix series announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, isn’t your typical true-crime doc. In fact, there’s (spoiler alert!) nothing “true” about it.

YouTuber Jimmy Tatro stars as Dylan Maxwell, a “known dick drawer” who stands accused of — what else? — drawing dicks all over his high school. But did he really do it? That’s what an intrepid sophomore/amateur documentarian aims to discover in… American Vandal.

The show also stars Tyler Alvarez (Orange Is the New Black), Griffin Gluck (Red Band Society), Camille Hyde (Power Rangers: Dino Charge), Eduardo Franco (Adam Ruins Everything), Jessica Juarez (Bones), Lou Wilson (The Guest Book), Camille Ramsey (My Sister and I), Calum Worthy ​(​Austin & Ally​​)​ and G Hannelius ​(​Dog With a Blog​)​.

All eight 30-minute episodes hit Netflix on Sept. 15. Press PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment below: Will you join the hunt this fall?