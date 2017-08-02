Exclusive

Zoo Sneak Peek: Can Jackson and the Part-Human Abendegos Make Nice?

This week on CBS’ Zoo, there is something Jackson Oz needs from the part-human hybrid named Abendegos — but will he be able to get it?

In the above sneak peek from the episode “Oz Is Oz” (airing Thursday at 10/9c), Jackson (played by James Wolk) needs to procure some spinal fluid from the captured creature, and he is fully prepared to go mano-a-whatever to obtain it. Dariela meanwhile is ready to offer cover fire if things get out of hand. But will they? Press play above to see how Jackson’s mission plays out.

Elsewhere in episode: a glimpse into Jackson’s sister Abigail’s past (cue Ken Olin’s return as Robert Oz) reveals the origins of the hybrids, while Mitch seeks to rescue Clementine from her captors.

