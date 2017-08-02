Midnight, Texas Cast Dishes Chatty Cats, Sexy Vamps and More Secrets of NBC's New Supernatural Drama

In Midnight, Texas, NBC’s new supernatural drama, there’s a vampire named Lem who sometimes sucks energy, other times blood, and I asked for a quick explainer when the cast stopped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite.

As you’ll see in the video above, Peter Mensah — who plays Lemuel, the fanged one in question — has an easy answer: blood vs. life force depends “on the severity of the action required.” Then his co-star Arielle Kebbel chimes in for a whole discussion about sexy times and sucking, but that one is best heard first person.

The series, based on True Blood author Charlaine Harris’ novels, centers on a medium named Manfred (François Arnaud) who arrives in the titular small town populated by fantastical creatures who, for the most part, welcome him. “Midnight’s a place where we’ve all sought refuge. As long as you don’t attack that refuge, we accept that people need it,” says Jason Lewis, who plays resident angel Joe.

To learn more about the town — including all the dirt on a talking cat — press PLAY on the video above and let Arnaud, Lewis, Mensah, Kebbel and castmates Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Sarah Ramos and Yul Vazquez fill you in.