TVLine Items: Amazon's Alt History, Sopranos Sis to Blacklist and More

HBO has had a rough time with #NoConfederate, but it looks like Amazon’s Black America is off to a much better start.

On the heels of the controversy surrounding HBO’s upcoming series Confederate — which is set in an alternate universe where slavery has remained legal — Amazon has announced that they are developing their own alt-history series from Roots EP Will Packer and The Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder.

Black America explores a world where the newly freed African Americans have secured the Southern states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama post-Reconstruction as reparations for slavery. Their nation, New Colonia, has a tumultuous relationship with the United States, though the two territories’ fates are inexorably tied together.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Sopranos alum Aida Turturro will recur on The Blacklist as a brilliant accountant who cuts a deal with the Feds to save her own skin, while The Americans‘ Michael Aronov will recur as a logistics expert who is on the run after being accused of embezzling, EW.com reports.

* Melissa & Joey‘s Joey Lawrence will guest-star in two episodes of Hawaii Five-0 as Aaron Wright, the brother of deceased hacker Ian Wright (Nick Jonas), our sister site Variety reports.

* Nick Cannon (America’s Got Talent) will host the kid-focused spinoff Lip Sync Battle Shorties on Nickelodeon.

RELATEDUsher Joins Corden for Carpool Karaoke

* Apple Music has released a star-studded new trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series featuring Will Smith, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Metallica, Shaq and many more. Press PLAY on the video below and then drop down to the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in when Carpool Karaoke: The Series premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 9/8c.