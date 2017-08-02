Ratings: AGT Hits Season Highs, Somewhere Between Ticks Up

NBC’s America’s Got Talent this Tuesday drew 13.1 million total viewers and a 2.7 demo rating, ticking up to hit and match season highs (and of course dominating the quiet night on both counts).

Leading out of that, World of Dance (7.4 mil/1.8) was up 7 percent and two tenths.

The night’s only other fresh broadcast fare, ABC’s Somewhere Between (1.7 mil/0.4), ticked up a tenth from its week-ago time slot premiere.

