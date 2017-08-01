Fall TV Preview
Scandal Adds Homeland, Nashville Actors in Season 7 Mystery Roles

Gladiators, who’s ready to start cranking out some theories about Scandal‘s final season?

Though no further details — including character names — are available at this time, Shaun Toub (Homeland) and Jay Hernandez (Nashville) will recur in the ABC drama’s upcoming seventh season, TVLine has learned.

Little is known about Scandal‘s final outing, but with the OPA gang back together on set — and we’ve got the Instagram posts to prove it — the good stuff is finally starting to leak out.

Scandal‘s 18-episode final season premieres Thursday, Oct. 5 on ABC. Any guesses (or hopes) about who these two might be playing? Drop ’em in a comment below.

