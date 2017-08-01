Ratings: Midnight, Texas Dips in Week 2, The Bachelorette Up vs. JoJo's 'Tell All'

Midnight, Texas
Midnight, Texas delivered 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating in Week 2, dipping just 8 percent and one tenth from its premiere. That said, NBC notes that the 0.8 marks the second-highest rating for any broadcast drama this summer so far.

Opening the Peacock’s night, American Ninja Warrior (5.9 mil/1.4) hid a 5-week audience high while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere on the night….

ABC | The Bachelorette (5.7 mil/1.5) ticked down week-to-week but improved on last season’s “Men Tell All” special (5.1 mil/1.4). To Tell the Truth led out of that with 3.8 mil and a 0.8.

FOX | So You Think You Can Dance (2.64 mil/0.7) hit a season low in audience while flat in the demo; Superhuman (1.8 mil/0.5) was steady with its finale.

THE CW | Hooten & the Lady (920K/0.2) matched last Thursday’s numbers.

CBS | The debut of CBSN’s newsmagazine did 2.8 mil and a 0.4.

3 Comments
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    August 1, 2017 at 8:44 AM

    I had to google Hooten and the Lady. Never heard of it.

    Reply
  2. Larc says:
    August 1, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    MT 0.8 this week, ? next week. It very likely hasn’t finished falling yet.

    Reply
