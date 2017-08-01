Fall TV Preview
Legends Of Tomorrow Season 3
Legends of Tomorrow Enlists Mistresses Star for 'Ruthless' Season 3 Role

Jes Macallan has proven she can hold her own against a few drama queens — now let’s how she does against a group of legends.

VIDEOSLegends Cast, EP Tease Funny Premiere, ‘Stranger Things Episode’

The Mistresses alum has snagged a recurring role in the upcoming third season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, our sister site Deadline reports. Macallan will play Special Agent Ava Sharpe, an “incredibly ambitious” member of a secret government bureau dedicated to protecting history and regulating time travel.

VIDEOSLegends of Tomorrow @ Comic-Con: Dino Fights, Revisited Bisexuality and… Constantine? — Plus, Watch Trailer

Described as “incredibly ambitious and … ruthless,” Ava is apparently famous for severing ties — both platonic and romantic — the moment a change suits her best interest.

Macallan’s character joins a growing list of Season 3 newcomers, one which already includes series regular Tala Ashe as Muslim hacktivist Zari Adrianna Tomaz, and Billy Zane as iconic showman P.T. Barnum. Additionally, Neal McDonough (as a series regular) and Wentworth Miller (recurring) will reprise their Legend-ary roles in Season 3.

Legends of Tomorrow returns Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c. Drop a comment with your hopes for Season 3 below.

