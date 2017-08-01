Disjointed Kathy Bates Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix

Disjointed First Look: See Kathy Bates as a Weed-Slinging Earth Mother

By /

Need a little herbal pick-me-up? Kathy Bates has just the thing.

The Emmy-winning actress stars in Netflix’s new weed-themed comedy Disjointed, and we have a freshly trimmed batch of photos from the Chuck Lorre-produced series, debuting Friday, Aug. 25 on the streaming service. In them, we see Bates as marijuana dispensary owner Ruth, a long-haired earth-mother type who oversees a motley crew of “budtenders”… and yeah, occasionally gets high on her own supply.

VIDEOSKathy Bates Pot Comedy Disjointed Gets Premiere Date — Watch a Teaser
Disjointed Season 1 Photos
Disjointed Netflix Marijuana Comedy Launch Gallery

The half-hour comedy co-stars Dougie Baldwin as Ruth’s entrepreneurial son Pete (who we see taking a pair of hedge clippers to a row of weed plants) and Tone Bell (Whitney, Bad Judge) as the pot shop’s security guard Carter. Plus, Battlestar Galactica‘s Michael Trucco and King of Queens vet Nicole Sullivan will pop up in recurring roles.

RELATEDAmerican Horror Story: Kathy Bates Won’t Return for Next Season’s Cult

Check out the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to see the first photos from Netflix’s Disjointed… no prescription required.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 