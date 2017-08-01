A.P. Bio Cast Jean Villepique Vanessa Bayer
NBC's A.P. Bio Adds Veep Alum Jean Villepique, Replacing Vanessa Bayer

A.P. Bio is still experimenting with its cast.

The NBC midseason comedy has added Jean Villepique (Veep, The Office) to the cast as a series regular, TVLine has learned. Villepique will play hard-partying high school teacher Michelle — the role played by SNL alum Vanessa Bayer in the original pilot. (Bayer had to drop out of the role due to a movie commitment.)

RELATEDGlenn Howerton Comedy A.P. Bio Scores Series Order at NBC

Hailing from executive producers Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers, A.P. Bio stars It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Glenn Howerton as a philosophy professor who misses out on his dream job and is reduced to teaching high school biology. Villepique joins a supporting cast that includes Patton Oswalt (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Mary Sohn (Superior Donuts) and Lyric Lewis (MADtv).

Villepique is a familiar face to TV comedy fans, having played a New York Times reporter on Veep and David Wallace’s wife Rachel on The Office. She’s had recent guest spots on Better Call Saul, Life in Pieces and New Girl, and will recur in HBO’s upcoming Amy Adams limited series Sharp Objects.

1 Comment
  1. Mark says:
    August 1, 2017 at 3:35 PM

    That’s really disappointing. Vanessa Bayer is a lot more likable.

    Reply
