TRL Revival Gets October Premiere Date at MTV; Meet the New Hosts

Just one day after announcing the return of Total Request Live, MTV has come through with a premiere date, as well as the names of the hosts introducing TRL to a new generation of potential music fans.

First things first: The new TRL — filmed in the original show’s famed Times Square studio, which has received an 87,000 square-foot upgrade — will debut Monday, Oct. 2 on MTV. The new studio will host “bigger audiences, expansive sets and expansive sets and simultaneous productions including new digital extensions of TRL,” which will include new content on YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and Musical.ly.

The original TRL — a combination of celebrity interviews, music news and a fan-voted video countdown — ran from Sept. 1998 to Nov. 2008.

Now, it’s time to get to know the five hosts guiding us through this new TRL. Could a future Damian Fahey or Hilarie Burton be among them? Let’s find out:

* Amy Pham, a DJ/actress/TV host who has served as a creative ambassador for the likes of CoverGirl, Maybelline, Forever 21 and Macy’s.

* D.C. Young Fly, a musician and social-media star. You may have seen him on MTV’s Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, or in BET’s recent New Edition biopic.

* Erik Zachary, an on-air host for iHeartMedia’s 103.5 KISS FM in Chicago. Best known for launching a country-specific iHeart channel, Zachary also has a YouTube channel featuring his celebrity interviews, comedy sketches and more.

* Lawrence Jackson, a seasoned celebrity interviewer with work featured on ESPN and ABC, as well as in Essence magazine.

* Tamara Dhia, a former Complex staffer known for interviewing some of pop culture’s heaviest hitters.

Will you be tuning in to see what’s become of this time-honored franchise? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.

6 Comments
  1. Nicolas Mailloux says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:33 PM

    Without Carson Daily it just isn’t TRL.

    Reply
  2. Douglas from Brazil says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:56 PM

    What’s that tan on Daly?

    Reply
  3. Ghost Rider says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:11 PM

    They need FIVE people to host that show?! Mad props to Carson Dalyfor doing it by himself all those years. LOL

    Reply
  4. AngelWasHere says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:17 PM

    Excited even though music isn’t what it use to be.

    Reply
  5. Cassie says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:40 PM

    I have no idea who those people are. #ifeelold

    Reply
