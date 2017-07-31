The Detour Promotes Laura Benanti to Series Regular Ahead of Season 3

Apparently, mail fraud is a bigger problem on The Detour than we’d been led to believe, because Edie’s sticking around: Laura Benanti has been upped to series regular status on the TBS comedy, TVLine has learned.

The Tony winner/Supergirl alum guest-starred in Season 2 as a United States Postal Service inspector who took her job very, very seriously and who crossed paths with Nate (played by Jason Jones) and Robin (Natalie Zea).

When The Detour was renewed for a third season in April, TBS exec Thom Hinkle put out a statement promising that — based on what he’d heard from executive producers Jones and Samantha Bee, “Season 3 is going to be even more effed up” than the previous two.

Benanti played Supergirl‘s Aulra Zor-El until recently, when work commitments in New York (the superhero show shoots in Vancouver) meant she had her to leave the role. (Smallville grad Erica Durance will take over the part.) Benanti’s long list of TV credits includes Nashville, Go On, The Good Wife, Law & Order: SVU, Royal Pains and The Playboy Club. In addition, she’s shown up a few times on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, performing her (pretty wicked) Melania Trump impression.

