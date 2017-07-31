Bloodline's Sam Shepard Dead at 73

Sam Shepard, the actor and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright who played Rayburn family patriarch Robert on Bloodline, died Sunday at his home in Kentucky, Broadwayworld.com reports. He was 73 and suffered from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS.

Shepard was a series regular in Season 1 of the moody Netflix drama, then recurred in Seasons 2 and 3. His other television credits include Discovery’s Klondike and CBS’ Streets of Laredo miniseries, and A&E’s Dash and Lily.

An accomplished film actor — he garnered a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his role in 1983’s The Right Stuff — Shepard also was a prolific playwright who received the 1979 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Buried Child.