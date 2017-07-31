Courtesy of CBS

Ratings: Big Brother Dominates, Draws Season's Third-Best Audience

By /

CBS’ Big Brother this Sunday drew 6.37 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, delivering its third-largest audience of the season while steady in the demo week-to-week.

Leading out of that, Candy Crush (2.6 mil/0.6) ticked up.

Over on ABC, Funderdome (4 mil/0.8) was steady leading out of a Family Feud repeat, while $100,000 Pyramid (4 mil/0.7) dipped.

Elsewhere on the night, NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (3.5 mil/0.5) saw its best audience since June 18 while flat in the demo, and Fox’s American Grit (1.2 mil/0.4) was steady.

