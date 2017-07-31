The only people more broken up about Anthony Scaramucci’s White House departure than the man himself? The hosts of late night TV.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert got mock-emotional as he memorialized “The Mooch’s” ten-day tenure as President Trump’s communications director on Monday’s show, lamenting: “The front-stabber has been backstabbed.” Colbert also took a shot at the lightning-fast firing — “His going-away party can serve what’s left of his welcome cake” — and introduced Scaramucci’s rumored replacement: Emanuel Fruit Fly.

TONIGHT: A dejected Stephen Colbert feels like he’s been front-stabbed in the heart after learning of The Mooch’s resignation. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Ttmlk1ujJw — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 1, 2017

Over on NBC’s Late Night, Seth Meyers took “A Closer Look” at Scaramucci’s unceremonious exit, describing The Mooch as “114 pounds of alfredo sauce, hair gel and rage” and adding, “Scaramucci’s last name is longer than his tenure.” Like Colbert, Meyers had some ideas on a possible replacement to fill Scaramucci’s shoes: “an airhorn with chest hair,” “a lasagna with a switchblade,” and “a Monster energy drink with googly-eyes.”

And The Daily Show With Trevor Noah put together a faux “In Memoriam” video montage of Scaramucci, including his unprintable comments about Trump advisor Steve Bannon and the poignant end graphic: “Anthony Scaramucci: Late July 2017-Slightly Later July 2017.”

Press PLAY on the videos above for late night TV’s take on the Scaramucci exit, and then tell us: Who had the best jokes?