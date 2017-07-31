Anthony Scaramucci Fired Late Night TV Seth Meyers
Courtesy of NBC

Late Night TV Reacts to Scaramucci's Quick White House Exit — Watch

By /

The only people more broken up about Anthony Scaramucci’s White House departure than the man himself? The hosts of late night TV.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert got mock-emotional as he memorialized “The Mooch’s” ten-day tenure as President Trump’s communications director on Monday’s show, lamenting: “The front-stabber has been backstabbed.” Colbert also took a shot at the lightning-fast firing — “His going-away party can serve what’s left of his welcome cake” — and introduced Scaramucci’s rumored replacement: Emanuel Fruit Fly.

Over on NBC’s Late Night, Seth Meyers took “A Closer Look” at Scaramucci’s unceremonious exit, describing The Mooch as “114 pounds of alfredo sauce, hair gel and rage” and adding, “Scaramucci’s last name is longer than his tenure.” Like Colbert, Meyers had some ideas on a possible replacement to fill Scaramucci’s shoes: “an airhorn with chest hair,” “a lasagna with a switchblade,” and “a Monster energy drink with googly-eyes.”

And The Daily Show With Trevor Noah put together a faux “In Memoriam” video montage of Scaramucci, including his unprintable comments about Trump advisor Steve Bannon and the poignant end graphic: “Anthony Scaramucci: Late July 2017-Slightly Later July 2017.”

Press PLAY on the videos above for late night TV’s take on the Scaramucci exit, and then tell us: Who had the best jokes? 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

2 Comments
  1. Billy Bob Johnson says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:25 PM

    But what about Mario Cantone???

    Reply
  2. peterwdawson says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:29 PM

    Not a shock they’re sad, the guy was rife with the kind of antics a reality show would kill to have. Here’s hoping the new WH CoS will let things settle. Be nice to be able to see the late night shows that tend to focus on politics not always have low-hanging fruit to target. It feels like for every Trump antic we’re missing out on some other antic, from Chris Christie’s nacho confrontation to learning what other sitting members of Congress have music albums.

    Reply
