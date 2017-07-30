Best TV Quotes
Quotes of the Week: Orphan Black, Zoo, Insecure, Wynonna Earp and More

By

A notable perk of #PeakTV: Even in the middle of summer, there’s still plenty of shows left to include in our Quotes of the Week — and the last seven days delivered some real gems.

Quotes of the Week for July 23, 2017
This time around, we’ve got some ill-advised Star Wars enthusiasm on Casual, an extremely obvious medical diagnosis on Twin Peaks, comical girl talk courtesy of The Bold Type and a major addition to Preacher‘s family tree.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Orphan Black, The Carmichael Show and Wynonna Earp.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

