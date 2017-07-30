The Bold Type Video: Kat and Adena's Kiss Leads to a 'Guilty' Morning After

The Bold Type‘s Kat is following up her first lesbian kiss with another milestone: her first awkward morning-after with another girl.
In TVLine’s exclusive video from Tuesday’s episode (Freeform, 9/8c), Kat — who has only recently begun to question her sexuality — wakes up in Adena’s apartment the day after their big smooch and finds the Muslim object of her affection doing her daily prayers.
“Some days I’m lazy and don’t do all five salats,” Adena confesses. “But some days, it feels more important than others.” And today happens to be a case of the latter because the openly gay artist — who currently has a girlfriend, we should note — is “feeling guilty.”
Elsewhere in the hour, “Jane is stunned when the subject of her latest article, a woman who left a finance job to become an exotic dancer, threatens to sue Scarlet — and Jane,” per the official description. Meanwhile, “Sutton is excited when she thinks she’s making a step forward in her career.”
Watch the sneak peek above, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Kat and Adena’s budding romance.
Lesbian muslims, this must be a sy-fy show.
So they had sex (it seems that way, its possible that they did not). Not only does Islam prohibite homosexuality but it also prohibits premarital sex. that’s two sins at the same time. This is weird, you claim to be muslim but continously engage in two big sins. Adena prays which is a great thing but this whole new modernized islam is still weird af.