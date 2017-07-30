Exclusive

The Bold Type Video: Kat and Adena's Kiss Leads to a 'Guilty' Morning After

By /

The Bold Type‘s Kat is following up her first lesbian kiss with another milestone: her first awkward morning-after with another girl.

RELATEDThe Bold Type Cast Talks Feminism, Awkward First Sex Scenes and More

In TVLine’s exclusive video from Tuesday’s episode (Freeform, 9/8c), Kat — who has only recently begun to question her sexuality — wakes up in Adena’s apartment the day after their big smooch and finds the Muslim object of her affection doing her daily prayers.

“Some days I’m lazy and don’t do all five salats,” Adena confesses. “But some days, it feels more important than others.” And today happens to be a case of the latter because the openly gay artist — who currently has a girlfriend, we should note — is “feeling guilty.”

RELATEDMarvel’s New Warriors: This Is Us Alum Cast as Squirrel Girl in Freeform Series

Elsewhere in the hour, “Jane is stunned when the subject of her latest article, a woman who left a finance job to become an exotic dancer, threatens to sue Scarlet — and Jane,” per the official description. Meanwhile, “Sutton is excited when she thinks she’s making a step forward in her career.”

Watch the sneak peek above, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Kat and Adena’s budding romance.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Lohan says:
    July 30, 2017 at 1:33 PM

    Lesbian muslims, this must be a sy-fy show.

    Reply
  2. Natalie says:
    July 30, 2017 at 2:02 PM

    So they had sex (it seems that way, its possible that they did not). Not only does Islam prohibite homosexuality but it also prohibits premarital sex. that’s two sins at the same time. This is weird, you claim to be muslim but continously engage in two big sins. Adena prays which is a great thing but this whole new modernized islam is still weird af.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 