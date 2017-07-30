Courtesy of ABC

Saturday Ratings: Still Star-Crossed Flat With Finale

ABC’s Still Star-Crossed wrapped its freshman run on Saturday night with 930,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating, adding a few eyeballs week-to-week while clutching onto its demo low.

Across its seven-episode run, more than half of which aired on Saturdays, the Shondaland drama averaged 1.36 mil and a 0.3.

Over on CBS, Episode 9 of Doubt drew 1.83 mil and a 0.2, holding steady and right in line with its Saturday average.

NBC’s Dateline Saturday Night Mystery led the quiet night with a 0.5 rating, tying CBS’ 48 Hours rerun.

