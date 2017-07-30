A quick lesson in fan etiquette: If you run up to a Game of Thrones cast member on the street… you should at least make sure you know their character’s name first.

In the video above, TVLine asks the stars of HBO’s fantasy hit to tell us about their most memorable fan encounters, and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) recalls being approached by a forgetful fan: “I saw his eyes sort of panic as he realized he didn’t remember the name of my character.” The guy finally came up with, “Are you John Frost?” (Close, but no cigar, buddy.)

Plus, Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand) remembers getting an unsolicited kiss from an overeager viewer; Gemma Whalen (Yara Greyjoy) says when she’s out with co-star Alfie Allen, she’s always the one who gets asked to take the photo; and Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos) recalls getting a rock star’s welcome when he traveled to a fan event in Brazil: “It’s like being in One Direction or something.”

