Arrested Development: Jason Bateman Shares First Season 5 Set Photo

Say “Annyong!” to the set of Arrested Development Season 5.

Jason Bateman on Sunday shared the first photo from the Bluths’ living room. The caption reads, “Here comes trouble. The Bluths move back in on the 8th,” signaling the start of production on the long-awaited re-revival of the former Fox-turned-Netflix comedy.

Here comes trouble. The Bluths move back in on the 8th. pic.twitter.com/0PF7ZqkmWM — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) July 30, 2017

Netflix officially announced Arrested Development‘s renewal back in May, just days after Bateman himself confirmed that he had signed on for a fifth season. At the time, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos hinted that in Season 5 “the Bluths will collectively be spending more quality time with their millions of fans around the world,” a possible nod to Season 4’s polarizing standalone-character format.

As TVLine previously reported, Season 5 may also include a major prequel element, with potentially half of the action unfolding in flashbacks featuring much younger versions of all the principal characters (played by different actors).

Arrested Development Season 5 is slated to bow in 2018. Are you excited to see the show head back into production?