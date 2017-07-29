Teen Wolf: Who's Returning (and Who's M.I.A.) for the Series' Final Episodes?

With the kickoff to Teen Wolf‘s final 10 episodes just one day away, it’s time to double check the guest list.

The MTV drama has seen its share of departures during the past six seasons — some characters ended up six feet under, while others simply “moved to London over the summer” — and beginning with Sunday’s midseason premiere (8/7c), it’ll finally start seeing some long-awaited returns.

Unfortunately, it isn’t all good news. Not every beloved character will get to come back for a victory lap — as TVLine confirmed during a chat with executive producer Jeff Davis — and at least one half of a fan-favorite couple will be unexpectedly out of the picture when Teen Wolf‘s final season resumes tomorrow.

