Teen Wolf: Who's Returning (and Who's M.I.A.) for the Series' Final Episodes?

With the kickoff to Teen Wolf‘s final 10 episodes just one day away, it’s time to double check the guest list.

The MTV drama has seen its share of departures during the past six seasons — some characters ended up six feet under, while others simply “moved to London over the summer” — and beginning with Sunday’s midseason premiere (8/7c), it’ll finally start seeing some long-awaited returns.

Unfortunately, it isn’t all good news. Not every beloved character will get to come back for a victory lap — as TVLine confirmed during a chat with executive producer Jeff Davis — and at least one half of a fan-favorite couple will be unexpectedly out of the picture when Teen Wolf‘s final season resumes tomorrow.

Browse our gallery of casting changes — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Who are you glad to have back? And who will you miss?

5 Comments
  1. Steven says:
    July 29, 2017 at 11:47 AM

    The cast turnover on this show is part of the reason I stopped watching. That and the increasingly dark and confusing plots. I miss the light, fun feel of the first 2 seasons.

    Reply
  2. FatherOctavian says:
    July 29, 2017 at 11:51 AM

    Bummed that they couldn’t get Crystal Reed and Victoria Moroles back for at least an episode or two, but I’m very happy with all of the people they DID get back. Especially since it was looking for a while like we wouldn’t get any Stiles at all in 6B.

    Reply
  3. Poppy says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:17 PM

    As long as Stiles and Derek are back no-one really cares about the rest. Without them this show would have next to no audience.

    Reply
