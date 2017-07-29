Comic-Con Suite Outtakes/Highlights: Stranger Things, Defenders, Originals, Outlander, Westworld, Psych and More

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 concluded a week ago, but, if we’re hearing you correctly, you’re struggling to find the closure you need to move on. Help is on the way. Actually, help has arrived in the form of TVLine’s annual SDCC highlight/outtake/blooper reel.

Not only does the above 8-minute video offer assorted highlights from the dozens of exclusive Q&As conducted by yours truly as well as Kim Roots and Andy Swift in our Hint-infused interview suite, but it also — per tradition — features tons of never-before-seen, PG-13-rated outtakes with the casts of The Defenders, Stranger Things, Psych, Lucifer, Broad City and much more.

Additionally, sources confirm to me exclusively that the video unmasks TVLine’s biggest super fan (spoiler: he has Parks and Recreation DNA coursing through his veins), boasts a Marvel-ous piece of exclusive scoop on a possibly made-up superhero series fronted by the ubiquitous Paul Scheer, and finds the stars of a certain sci-fi hit performing an impromptu kickline (jazz hands and all!).

Press PLAY above and let the peaceful, universe-balancing #SDCC closure seep into your soul…