Comic-Con

Comic-Con Suite Outtakes/Highlights: Stranger Things, Defenders, Originals, Outlander, Westworld, Psych and More

By /

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 concluded a week ago, but, if we’re hearing you correctly, you’re struggling to find the closure you need to move on. Help is on the way. Actually, help has arrived in the form of TVLine’s annual SDCC highlight/outtake/blooper reel.

RELATEDThe TVLine Podcast: Our Fave Comic-Con Moments (Including a Blind Item)

Not only does the above 8-minute video offer assorted highlights from the dozens of exclusive Q&As conducted by yours truly as well as Kim Roots and Andy Swift in our Hint-infused interview suite, but it also — per tradition — features tons of never-before-seen, PG-13-rated outtakes with the casts of The Defenders, Stranger Things, Psych, Lucifer, Broad City and much more. 

Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

Additionally, sources confirm to me exclusively that the video unmasks TVLine’s biggest super fan (spoiler: he has Parks and Recreation DNA coursing through his veins), boasts a Marvel-ous piece of exclusive scoop on a possibly made-up superhero series fronted by the ubiquitous Paul Scheer, and finds the stars of a certain sci-fi hit performing an impromptu kickline (jazz hands and all!).

Press PLAY above and let the peaceful, universe-balancing #SDCC closure seep into your soul… 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 