Transparent: Season 4 Premiere Date Set, Show Slams Trump's Military Ban

Amazon on Friday revealed the premiere date for Transparent Season 4 — and with it a joint statement from the cast and crew condemning President Donald Trump’s proposed ban on transgenders in the military.

“Sharing this work amidst President Trump’s continued assault on the transgender community is painful,” the statement, released to People.com, reads. “We are outraged that he announced in a tweet that transgender people would not be allowed to serve ‘in any capacity’ in the U.S. military. It is reprehensible to deny an estimated 15,000 current trans service members, and 134,000 trans veterans, the dignity, respect and safety that they deserve.

“At Transparent, we believe in the integrity of the trans community, which we know firsthand because we are all either trans or allies to the trans community,” the statement continues. “It is a revolutionary act for a trans person to simply leave the house and walk down the street. We tap into the incredible history of survival the trans community has achieved against all odds, knowing that our fight is noble and on the side of justice and human rights.”

Premiering on Friday, Sept. 22, Transparent‘s fourth season takes the Pfefferman family on a “spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history.” That includes a trip to Israel, where Maura is chosen to speak at a conference and makes a “startling discovery.” Also spotted in the trailer above is Jeffrey Tambor’s Arrested Development granddaughter Alia Shawkat, who looks to be sharing a bed with Sarah and Len.

Press PLAY on the trailer above.

