Stitchers Video: Kirsten's Bedtime Behavior Raises Red Flags for Cameron

Kirsten’s night terrors are starting to worry Cameron — and for good reason.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s Stitchers (Freeform, 9/8c), Cameron wakes his sleeping beauty from what appears to be a disturbing dream, one Kirsten says she can’t seem to remember.

Did something, as Cameron fears, get “tweaked” in Kirsten’s brain when she was stuck in the stitch with her mom? Either way, he seems pretty determined to find out. As he tells her in the clip, “I’m not risking us again.” (Sweet!)

Hit PLAY on the clip above, then drop a comment with your hopes for “Camsten” below.

