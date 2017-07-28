Courtesy of Shutterstock

TVLine Items: Samuel L. Jackson Eyes TV Gig, Mary Kills Again and More

By /

Hold on to your butts, because film vet Samuel L. Jackson has signed on for his first TV-starring role, in an adaptation of the Thomas Perry novel The Old Man, our sister site Deadline reports.

Jackson will play Dan Chase, a former Army intelligence officer who has been on the run for 35 years after a botched operation in Libya. Thinking he is safe at his home in Vermont, Chase learns that trouble always has a way of catching up to you.

RELATED Samuel L. Jackson, James Corden Recreate Pulp Fiction, Jurassic Park, Snakes on a Plane, Django and More

Old Man, from Black Sails co-creator Jonathan E. Steinberg and Handmaid’s Tale EP Warren Littlefield, is currently being shopped around to networks and streaming platforms.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Mary Kills People has been renewed for Season 2, to premiere in early 2018, Lifetime announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday.

* Hulu has renewed the period drama Harlots for Season 2, it was announced at its TCA summer press panel Thursday.

RELATEDUnREAL Is (Already!) Renewed for Season 4

* Ed Burns (Public Morals) will executive-produce and play a supporting role in AMC’s adaptation of the novel Gang Leader for a Day, about a grad student who is kidnapped by a gang after he conducts a survey on what it means to be “black and poor” in America’s largest public housing project.

* Garcelle Beauvais (NYPD Blue) will recur in Season 2 of E!’s The Arrangement as a charming businesswoman with ties to DeAnn’s past, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Grammy winner Toni Braxton will executive-produce/star in the upcoming Lifetime movie Faith Under Fire. Based on the book Prepared for a Purpose, Braxton will play Antoinette Tuff, the real-life bookkeeper who convinced Atlanta school shooter Michael Hill (played by Trevor Morgan) to surrender.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. N says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:27 AM

    Damn literally everyone is coming to TV

    Reply
  2. Kevin Tran says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    Sam Jackson is eyeing his first TV gig? That’s something when he’s best known as Nick Fury in the MCU.

    Reply
  3. Wrstlgirl says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:44 AM

    Good news for Mary Kills People. I enjoyed season one.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 