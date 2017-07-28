TVLine Items: Samuel L. Jackson Eyes TV Gig, Mary Kills Again and More

Hold on to your butts, because film vet Samuel L. Jackson has signed on for his first TV-starring role, in an adaptation of the Thomas Perry novel The Old Man, our sister site Deadline reports.
Jackson will play Dan Chase, a former Army intelligence officer who has been on the run for 35 years after a botched operation in Libya. Thinking he is safe at his home in Vermont, Chase learns that trouble always has a way of catching up to you.
Old Man, from Black Sails co-creator Jonathan E. Steinberg and Handmaid’s Tale EP Warren Littlefield, is currently being shopped around to networks and streaming platforms.
* Mary Kills People has been renewed for Season 2, to premiere in early 2018, Lifetime announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday.
* Hulu has renewed the period drama Harlots for Season 2, it was announced at its TCA summer press panel Thursday.
* Ed Burns (Public Morals) will executive-produce and play a supporting role in AMC’s adaptation of the novel Gang Leader for a Day, about a grad student who is kidnapped by a gang after he conducts a survey on what it means to be “black and poor” in America’s largest public housing project.
* Garcelle Beauvais (NYPD Blue) will recur in Season 2 of E!’s The Arrangement as a charming businesswoman with ties to DeAnn’s past, our sister site Deadline reports.
* Grammy winner Toni Braxton will executive-produce/star in the upcoming Lifetime movie Faith Under Fire. Based on the book Prepared for a Purpose, Braxton will play Antoinette Tuff, the real-life bookkeeper who convinced Atlanta school shooter Michael Hill (played by Trevor Morgan) to surrender.
