Ratings: The Night Shift Hits Season Highs, Network Stars Go Low

NBC’s The Night Shift this Thursday drew 4.45 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking up on both counts to mark season highs.
Opening the Peacock’s night, Hollywood Game Night (3.9 mil/0.9) rose a tenth while The Wall (4.8 mil/1.0) dipped a tenth.
Elsewhere on the night….
ABC | Boy Band (2.4 mil/0.5) added a few eyeballs while holding onto its demo low. Battle of the Network Stars (2.5 mil/0.6) dipped to new lows, while The Gong Show (2.3 mil/0.6) hit and tied season lows.
CBS | Big Brother (6.3 mil/1.9) was steady week-to-week, tying a Big Bang rerun for the night’s biggest audience. Zoo (2.8 mil/0.6) ticked up in the demo.
FOX | Beat Shazam (2.8 mil/0.8) hit and held onto season lows. Love Connection (2 mil/0.6) hit and tied season lows.
THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.5 mil/0.3) dipped, while Hooten & the Lady (950K/0.2) was flat.
The Night Shift ratings go up on the night TC returns to SAM. Lets hope that the authors realize this as well.
I’m new to The Night Shift, having just started watching this series after binge watching the first three on Netflix, but think it’s a great summer series. It also addresses military/veteran’s issues in a way that no other show on TV does and more realistically than any of the ridiculous new military-based fall shows look like they’re going to. Happy to hear about the ratings.