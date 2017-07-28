Ratings: The Night Shift Hits Season Highs, Network Stars Go Low

NBC’s The Night Shift this Thursday drew 4.45 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking up on both counts to mark season highs.

Opening the Peacock’s night, Hollywood Game Night (3.9 mil/0.9) rose a tenth while The Wall (4.8 mil/1.0) dipped a tenth.

Elsewhere on the night….

ABC | Boy Band (2.4 mil/0.5) added a few eyeballs while holding onto its demo low. Battle of the Network Stars (2.5 mil/0.6) dipped to new lows, while The Gong Show (2.3 mil/0.6) hit and tied season lows.

CBS | Big Brother (6.3 mil/1.9) was steady week-to-week, tying a Big Bang rerun for the night’s biggest audience. Zoo (2.8 mil/0.6) ticked up in the demo.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.8 mil/0.8) hit and held onto season lows. Love Connection (2 mil/0.6) hit and tied season lows.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.5 mil/0.3) dipped, while Hooten & the Lady (950K/0.2) was flat.

