The Night Shift Ratings
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: The Night Shift Hits Season Highs, Network Stars Go Low

By /

NBC’s The Night Shift this Thursday drew 4.45 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking up on both counts to mark season highs.

Opening the Peacock’s night, Hollywood Game Night (3.9 mil/0.9) rose a tenth while The Wall (4.8 mil/1.0) dipped a tenth.

RELATEDNight Shift Eyes Possible Season 5 Cast Additions

Elsewhere on the night….

ABC | Boy Band (2.4 mil/0.5) added a few eyeballs while holding onto its demo low. Battle of the Network Stars (2.5 mil/0.6) dipped to new lows, while The Gong Show (2.3 mil/0.6) hit and tied season lows.

RELATEDABC Fall Premiere Dates: XL Grey’s Return, Scandal‘s Swan Song and More

CBS | Big Brother (6.3 mil/1.9) was steady week-to-week, tying a Big Bang rerun for the night’s biggest audience. Zoo (2.8 mil/0.6) ticked up in the demo.

RELATEDFall TV: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.8 mil/0.8) hit and held onto season lows. Love Connection (2 mil/0.6) hit and tied season lows.

RELATEDRenewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled?

THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.5 mil/0.3) dipped, while Hooten & the Lady (950K/0.2) was flat.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Max says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:39 AM

    The Night Shift ratings go up on the night TC returns to SAM. Lets hope that the authors realize this as well.

    Reply
  2. LolaHaze says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:46 AM

    I’m new to The Night Shift, having just started watching this series after binge watching the first three on Netflix, but think it’s a great summer series. It also addresses military/veteran’s issues in a way that no other show on TV does and more realistically than any of the ridiculous new military-based fall shows look like they’re going to. Happy to hear about the ratings.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 