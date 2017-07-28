Gotham Season 4 Premiere Moved Up

Get ready to head back to Gotham a week earlier than expected.

The Season 4 premiere of Fox’s Batman prequel has been moved up to Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8/7c, the network announced on Friday. Gotham was originally slated to debut on Sept. 28 when Fox first announced its fall premiere dates last month. The timeslot premiere of Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi comedy The Orville has been moved up, too, to Sept. 21 at 9/8c, following the Gotham premiere. (The Orville‘s series premiere is still set to air after NFL action wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 10.)

Fox didn’t explain the scheduling switch, but the night of Sept. 28 is already looking mighty crowded for TV fans, with the two-hour Season 14 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC, the return of Will & Grace on NBC and a Bears-Packers NFL matchup on CBS. Maybe Fox is thinking they’ll get more eyeballs on Gotham and The Orville by sneaking them in a week earlier?

Gotham‘s fourth season promises the arrival of longtime Batman villain the Scarecrow, according to a new trailer screened at Comic-Con last week, along with Teen Wolf alum Crystal Reed joining the cast as Don Falcone’s calculating daughter Sofia.