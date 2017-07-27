Katy Perry Hosting MTV VMAs 2017
Courtesy of MTV

Katy Perry to Host 2017 MTV VMAs

By /

Katy Perry just booked a date with the Moon Man.

The “Swish Swish” singer has been tapped to host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, making it official Thursday with an announcement on Twitter:

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry said in a follow-up statement. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

VIDEOSKaty Perry Sings, Talks Taylor Swift in Corden’s Carpool Karaoke — Watch

Perry’s hosting gig comes as her career has experienced its first significant dip; her new album Witness came and went in a flash, failing to yield a significant hit single. (That said, Perry is nominated for five VMAs this year, so all hope is not lost.) She’s also been tapped as the “anchor judge” on ABC’s American Idol reboot, premiering in 2018.

As mentioned in Perry’s statement, the VMAs air Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8/7c on MTV. Your thoughts on Perry as the host? Drop ’em in a comment below.

2 Comments
  1. Joel Maurice says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:30 AM

    Stop trying to make Katy Perry a thing

    Reply
  2. AngelWasHere says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:10 PM

    Ugh no thanks.

    Reply
