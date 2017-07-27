Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon to Star in Morning Show-Themed Comedy

The latest salvo in the #PeakTV wars has been launched: Jennifer Aniston is eyeing a return to the small screen in a comedy series that would also star Big Little Lies Emmy nominee Reese Witherspoon.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the A-list duo have signed on to headline a prospective sitcom that explores morning shows and the larger New York media scene they inhabit. The comedy will be shopped around to cable and streaming nets in the coming weeks (cue the Hulu-Amazon-Netflix bidding war in 3, 2, 1… )

The untitled project — which would mark Aniston’s first major TV gig since Friends concluded 13 years ago — is reportedly based on an original idea hatched by former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg. House of Cards‘ Jay Carson penned the script and would serve as an EP alongside Aniston and Witherspoon.

The gig marks a reunion for the two actresses: Witherspoon guest-starred in two Season 6 episodes of Friends as the younger sister of Aniston’s Rachel.