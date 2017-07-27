Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon to Star in Morning Show-Themed Comedy

By /

The latest salvo in the #PeakTV wars has been launched: Jennifer Aniston is eyeing a return to the small screen in a comedy series that would also star Big Little Lies Emmy nominee Reese Witherspoon.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the A-list duo have signed on to headline a prospective sitcom that explores morning shows and the larger New York media scene they inhabit. The comedy will be shopped around to cable and streaming nets in the coming weeks (cue the Hulu-Amazon-Netflix bidding war in 3, 2, 1… )

Big Little Lies: HBO Boss Confirms Season 2 in Early Development

The untitled project — which would mark Aniston’s first major TV gig since Friends concluded 13 years ago — is reportedly based on an original idea hatched by former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg. House of Cards‘ Jay Carson penned the script and would serve as an EP alongside Aniston and Witherspoon.

The gig marks a reunion for the two actresses: Witherspoon guest-starred in two Season 6 episodes of Friends as the younger sister of Aniston’s Rachel.

Comments are monitored, so don't go off topic, don't frakkin' curse and don't bore us with how much your coworker's sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

8 Comments
  1. Marcos Moretto says:
    July 27, 2017 at 3:27 PM

    wow everyone’s switching to TV

  2. Tennisnsun says:
    July 27, 2017 at 3:32 PM

    Sounds like fun. I’d even consider adding a Netflix subscription if that is where it lands.

  3. Brian says:
    July 27, 2017 at 3:37 PM

    This doesn’t sound too bad. I’d watch it if it’s good.

  4. T.W.S.S. says:
    July 27, 2017 at 3:44 PM

    Hope it lands on HBO.

  5. T. says:
    July 27, 2017 at 3:45 PM

    I’m not overly enthusiastic but Jennifer Aniston means I absolutely will give it a try

  6. Alan says:
    July 27, 2017 at 3:49 PM

    So they are following the footsteps of the great DAYTIME DIVAS from VH1 with Vanessa Williams???? It’s a fun show to watch, still in its first season 😉

  7. NP20 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 3:58 PM

    Please go to a cable network (and not a premium one!)

