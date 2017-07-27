Corden Salutes Transgender Troops in Late Late Show Musical Number

To the tune of Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E,” Late Late Show host James Corden saluted transgender troops, who will no longer be allowed to serve in the army according to President Donald Trump.

The musical number, which opened Wednesday’s episode, took aim at POTUS for announcing via a series of tweets that people who identify as transgender will be prohibited from serving “in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”

“‘L,’ he doesn’t care for lesbians; ‘G,’ he thinks two men should just be friends,” Corden’s parody began. “‘B,’ to his dumb knowledge is just a phase in college; ‘T,’ he finds confusing, so the army’s now refusing trans women who only want to serve; trans men who want rights we all deserve. POTUS thinks it’s unsavory, patriots who know real bravery. Trump’s got hate for me and you.”

Corden, accompanied by backup dancers and a jazz orchestra, saved his most biting political commentary for last, tying Trump’s controversial decision to insecurities about his masculinity: “Trump wants to seem like a manly man, overcompensating for his tiny… hands.”

The CBS host/crooner followed up on his opening number with a monologue pointed at 45, calling his decision “unusual,” because “usually when Trump wants to keep someone out of military service, he just fakes a doctor’s note saying he has a foot injury. It worked fine for him during Vietnam.”

