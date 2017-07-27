Fall TV Preview
Grey's Vet Krista Vernoff Returns for Season 14 as Co-Showrunner

One of Grey’s Anatomy‘s most celebrated behind-the-scenes MVPs is checking back in.

TVLine has confirmed that Krista Vernoff — who served as head writer and exec producer during the ABC medical drama’s first seven seasons, earning multiple Emmy nominations in the process — is returning for the series’ upcoming 14th season. Vernoff joins the showrunning team of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers as part of a new overall deal with ABC Studios. Additionally, she penned the two-hour Season 14 premiere, “Break Down the House,” which is slated to air on Sept. 28 at 9/8c. 

Vernoff, who first teased her return on social media this past spring (and has been sharing pics from the show’s recent location shoot in Seattle), fills the void left by longtime Grey’s writer/EP/co-showunner Stacy McKee, who is segueing to the new firefighter-themed spinoff.

Since exiting Grey’s in 2011, Vernoff served as a consulting producer on the final two seasons of sister series Private Practice before jumping to Showtime’s Shameless as a writer/EP.

6 Comments
  1. Meme says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:04 AM

    Hopefully she can fix the cluster mess that was season 13!

  2. julie says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:11 AM

    Does this mean William Harper was demoted? He was the co-showrunner with Stacy McKee for the last few seasons. McKee left to be the showrunner on the spin-off but Harper is still on Grey’s.

  3. Douglas from Brazil says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:34 AM

    Great. I hope season14 gives vibes from the good early seasons of Grey’s.

  4. Dannie C says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:50 AM

    She’s written some of my favourite eps so maybe she can sort greys out

  5. bigdede says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:51 AM

    Season 13 was a dud. Hopefully she can make it better. The characters are so annoying. Owen and his cry baby face needs to go. Amelia is just terrible.

