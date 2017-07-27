Grey's Vet Krista Vernoff Returns for Season 14 as Co-Showrunner

One of Grey’s Anatomy‘s most celebrated behind-the-scenes MVPs is checking back in.

TVLine has confirmed that Krista Vernoff — who served as head writer and exec producer during the ABC medical drama’s first seven seasons, earning multiple Emmy nominations in the process — is returning for the series’ upcoming 14th season. Vernoff joins the showrunning team of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers as part of a new overall deal with ABC Studios. Additionally, she penned the two-hour Season 14 premiere, “Break Down the House,” which is slated to air on Sept. 28 at 9/8c.

Vernoff, who first teased her return on social media this past spring (and has been sharing pics from the show’s recent location shoot in Seattle), fills the void left by longtime Grey’s writer/EP/co-showunner Stacy McKee, who is segueing to the new firefighter-themed spinoff.

Since exiting Grey’s in 2011, Vernoff served as a consulting producer on the final two seasons of sister series Private Practice before jumping to Showtime’s Shameless as a writer/EP.