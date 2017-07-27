Andrew Rannells Joins Nickelodeon's Welcome to the Wayne — Watch Clip

Andrew Rannells‘ newest character is certainly memorable — even if he can’t seem to remember himself.

The Girls star is lending his voice to Nickelodeon’s newest animated series Welcome to the Wayne, and TVLine has your exclusive first look at his scatterbrained role.

Welcome to the Wayne follows the exploits of three adventurous kids as they navigate the Wayne, their mysterious apartment building “where nothing is what it seems.” Rannells’ character, Andrei, is the gang’s new neighbor “with no memory of who he is or where he came from.” (Could a clue to Andrei’s past lie in the episode’s equally mysterious title, “Some Kind of Tap-Dancing, Beekeeping Whaler”? Honestly, who knows.)

Rannells’ first episode airs Friday at 5:30/4:30c on Nickelodeon. Drop a comment with your thoughts below.