Exclusive

Andrew Rannells Joins Nickelodeon's Welcome to the Wayne — Watch Clip

By /

Andrew Rannells‘ newest character is certainly memorable — even if he can’t seem to remember himself.

RELATEDFall TV 2017: Your Calendar of 100+ Season/Series Premiere Dates

The Girls star is lending his voice to Nickelodeon’s newest animated series Welcome to the Wayne, and TVLine has your exclusive first look at his scatterbrained role.

Welcome to the Wayne follows the exploits of three adventurous kids as they navigate the Wayne, their mysterious apartment building “where nothing is what it seems.” Rannells’ character, Andrei, is the gang’s new neighbor “with no memory of who he is or where he came from.” (Could a clue to Andrei’s past lie in the episode’s equally mysterious title, “Some Kind of Tap-Dancing, Beekeeping Whaler”? Honestly, who knows.)

PHOTOSTony Awards 2017: Frank Underwood vs. Bette Midler, Rachel Bloom’s Hat Trick(s) and 17 Other Big Moments

Rannells’ first episode airs Friday at 5:30/4:30c on Nickelodeon. Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 