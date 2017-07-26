Usher Joins Corden for Carpool Karaoke

If we had to rate Usher’s Carpool Karaoke bit on a scale of 1 to 10, we’d give it a certified 20.

The prolific pop star joined Late Late Show host James Corden Tuesday for his signature segment, which included a run-through of Usher’s biggest hits. The pair crooned “Yeah!” (with Corden nailing the Ludacris rap), “Let It Burn,” “I Don’t Mind,” “OMG” and “Caught Up” — with a passer-by joining in for a moment that made both Usher and Corden laugh.

In between songs, Urrrrsher gave Corden a quick dance lesson (key takeaway: “Take the Fosse out of it”) and proved himself a good samaritan in helping push a stalled car down the street (“Don’t die!” Corden cried as the singer blocked traffic so the impaired vehicle could turn).

Watch Usher’s Carpool Karaoke turn above, then grade it via the poll below.