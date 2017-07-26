Courtesy of ABC

Ratings: Somewhere Between Premiere Places Below ABC's Sitcom Reruns

By /

The official Tuesday premiere of ABC’s Somewhere Between drew just 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down 38 and 20 percent, understandably, from Monday’s Bachelorette-boosted sneak preview and down in the demo from what sitcom reruns did in the time slot (1.8 mil/0.5) a week prior.

TV Stars Back at Work: Fall 2017 Photos
Launch Gallery

RELATEDABC Sets Premiere Dates for XL Grey’s Return, Scandal’s Swan Song and More

In fact, the summer drama placed a tenth below what reruns of The Middle (3.1 mil/0.6), Fresh Off the Boat (2.1 mil/0.5) and black-ish (1.9 mil/0.5) did elsewhere on ABC this Tuesday. Readers had given Monday’s preview an average grade of “C+.”

RELATEDNBC Fall Premiere Dates: The Voice and This Is Us Kick Things Off, Taken Goes Missing

NBC’s America’s Got Talent as typical dominated Tuesday with 12.9 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week. World of Dance (7.2 mil/1.7) also rose in both measures.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. Eric says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:42 AM

    So…no season 2 then?

    (Yes, this is sarcasm.)

    Reply
  2. MMD says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:52 AM

    Haven’t watched an episode but am going to delete it from my dvr series list.

    Reply
  3. Wrstlgirl says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:57 AM

    It’s not the best show I’ve ever seen but it’s also not the worst. It’s interesting enough for me to keep watching. It’s being advertised as a limited series so it should have closure, right?? That is assuming it doesn’t just get pulled.

    Reply
  4. padraicjacob says:
    July 26, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    I haven’t watched it yet, it’s on my DVR. But 1. I didn’t even know a second episode was on last night and B. I feel like the promotion for the show wasn’t too heavy.

    Not surprised about the ratings.

    Reply
  5. Fido says:
    July 26, 2017 at 9:24 AM

    I tried Somewhere Between but bailed before the “hook” of the show happened. Bailing because the kid was just annoying and didn’t warm to any of the characters. However the Texas show that also started is a winner for me all round. :)

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 