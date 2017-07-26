Ratings: Somewhere Between Premiere Places Below ABC's Sitcom Reruns

The official Tuesday premiere of ABC’s Somewhere Between drew just 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down 38 and 20 percent, understandably, from Monday’s Bachelorette-boosted sneak preview and down in the demo from what sitcom reruns did in the time slot (1.8 mil/0.5) a week prior.

In fact, the summer drama placed a tenth below what reruns of The Middle (3.1 mil/0.6), Fresh Off the Boat (2.1 mil/0.5) and black-ish (1.9 mil/0.5) did elsewhere on ABC this Tuesday. Readers had given Monday’s preview an average grade of “C+.”

NBC’s America’s Got Talent as typical dominated Tuesday with 12.9 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week. World of Dance (7.2 mil/1.7) also rose in both measures.

