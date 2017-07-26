Ratings: Somewhere Between Premiere Places Below ABC's Sitcom Reruns

The official Tuesday premiere of ABC’s Somewhere Between drew just 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down 38 and 20 percent, understandably, from Monday’s Bachelorette-boosted sneak preview and down in the demo from what sitcom reruns did in the time slot (1.8 mil/0.5) a week prior.
In fact, the summer drama placed a tenth below what reruns of The Middle (3.1 mil/0.6), Fresh Off the Boat (2.1 mil/0.5) and black-ish (1.9 mil/0.5) did elsewhere on ABC this Tuesday. Readers had given Monday’s preview an average grade of “C+.”
NBC’s America’s Got Talent as typical dominated Tuesday with 12.9 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week. World of Dance (7.2 mil/1.7) also rose in both measures.
So…no season 2 then?
(Yes, this is sarcasm.)
Haven’t watched an episode but am going to delete it from my dvr series list.
It’s not the best show I’ve ever seen but it’s also not the worst. It’s interesting enough for me to keep watching. It’s being advertised as a limited series so it should have closure, right?? That is assuming it doesn’t just get pulled.
I haven’t watched it yet, it’s on my DVR. But 1. I didn’t even know a second episode was on last night and B. I feel like the promotion for the show wasn’t too heavy.
Not surprised about the ratings.
I tried Somewhere Between but bailed before the “hook” of the show happened. Bailing because the kid was just annoying and didn’t warm to any of the characters. However the Texas show that also started is a winner for me all round. :)