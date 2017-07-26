Shooter Season 2 to End With Episode 8 Following Ryan Phillippe Injury

The second season of USA Network’s Shooter won’t have as long a run as previously thought. Following leading man Ryan Phillippe‘s injury earlier in July, the drama has decided to wrap the sophomore season with Episode 8, our sister site Deadline reports.
Phillippe broke his leg in a “freak accident” while off set on July 16; he later required surgery to repair it. The series was shooting Episode 9 at the time, but has since shuttered production for the season. The show’s producers, Paramount TV and Universal Cable Prods., and USA Network ultimately decided to air only the finished hours and end with Episode 8.
Season 2 premiered on July 18. Insiders tell Deadline that Episode 8 will serve as a natural stopping point for the drama.
I call BS. If episode 8 was a “natural stopping point” then there’d have been no need for eps 9/10.
Someone explain to insightful Mike what “putting the best face on things” is.
What are they supposed to say? He’s incapable of completing the last two episodes right now and he’s not going to be ready to go for awhile. If it’s renewed, they’ll pick up where they left off. If it’s canceled, oh well.
Philippe,get yourself back on set!
Shame but can’t be helped I suppose
This day and age, most episodes end on cliffhangers. I’m sure it’ll be a fine finale. Love Ryan and wish him a speedy recovery!
Bummer season 2 will only 8 episodes. Hope episode 8 will be a good finale for the show. I wish Ryan a speedy recovery.
This show has been plagued from the beginning. A delayed start to season one, now an early ending to season two. But it looks like it has good ratings for a USA show, so there’s that.
This basically means a cliffhanger of some sort. The show seems to do well, so it’s likely to be renewed. I’m not sure how they’ll work this with next season. Just jam an extra couple of episodes on to the front of season 3?