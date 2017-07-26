Shooter Season 2 Short Ryan Phillippe Injury
Shooter Season 2 to End With Episode 8 Following Ryan Phillippe Injury

The second season of USA Network’s Shooter won’t have as long a run as previously thought. Following leading man Ryan Phillippe‘s injury earlier in July, the drama has decided to wrap the sophomore season with Episode 8, our sister site Deadline reports.

Phillippe broke his leg in a “freak accident” while off set on July 16; he later required surgery to repair it. The series was shooting Episode 9 at the time, but has since shuttered production for the season. The show’s producers, Paramount TV and Universal Cable Prods., and USA Network ultimately decided to air only the finished hours and end with Episode 8.

Season 2 premiered on July 18. Insiders tell Deadline that Episode 8 will serve as a natural stopping point for the drama.

