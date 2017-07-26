TVLine Items: Night Shift Finale Staffs Up, MythBusters Return Date and More

Two familiar faces will soon be checking into The Night Shift.
Under the Dome heroine Rachelle Lefevre and Rookie Blue alum Missy Peregrym have been cast in the Season 4 finale in potentially substantial roles, THR.com reports.
Lefevre will play military doctor Major Natasha Anthony, while Peregrym will portray Reagan, a paramedic who clashes with Drew. Both roles have the potential to recur if the medical drama is renewed for Season 5.
Peregrym recently booked a series regular role in Season 2 of Syfy’s Van Helsing, while ABC in May passed on Lefevre’s Doomsday pilot.
The Night Shift finale is set air on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10/9c on NBC
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* MythBusters will return with new episodes and new hosts (Brian Louden and Jon Lung), on a familiar home (Science Channel), on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 9 pm.
* Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Cosby Show), Tatyana Ali (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) and Christian Antidormi (Spartacus: War of the Damned) have been cast as series regulars in USA Network’s upcoming crime-dramedy Olive Forever, our sister site Deadline reports. The series follows a teenage con artist who starts over in a new town/school/foster home.
* TVLine has learned that Sibongile Mlambo (Black Sails) has joined the cast of Freeform’s supernatural drama Siren, playing Donna, a mermaid described as “mystifying and deceptively powerful.”
* Ann Curry will host the new PBS docuseries We’ll Meet Again, our sister site Variety reports. The six-part series facilitates reunions between people who have been affected by major events such as World War II or 9/11, and is set to air in 2018.
Good casting for The Night Shift’s season finale. I can’t wait to see Missy and Rachelle at the end of season 4!
Wait, what? Mythbusters without Adam and Jamie? That’s not Mythbusters.
Sorry, but no Jamie and no Adam means no Mythbusters.