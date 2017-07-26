Shutterstock

Jon Stewart to Return to HBO for Stand-Up Comedy Special

And now, for your moment of yay!: Jon Stewart will perform in a HBO stand-up special in the near future, the premium cable network announced Wednesday.

The special will mark Stewart’s first comedy outing with HBO since 1996’s Jon Stewart: Unleavened.

HBO also will host Stewart’s “Night of Too Many Stars” benefit for NEXT for Autism, which will be broadcast live from New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 18. The date of his stand-up special is to be determined.

Stewart previously had partnered with HBO for a short-form animated project which both parties recently abandoned, citing a more-complicated-than-envisioned production.

Since exiting The Daily Show back in August 2015, Stewart has poppedup on CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, on which he retains an executive producer credit. He recently appeared on Late Show as part of a Daily Show reunion, which also featured John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry.

