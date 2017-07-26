Britt Robertson to Star in Shondaland ABC Drama For the People in Recast

ABC’s new legal drama has announced a change in representation at the top.
Britt Robertson will now star in the upcoming Shondaland drama For the People, replacing Britne Oldford, our sister site Deadline is reporting. Robertson will play the lead role of Sandra, a fiercely independent public defender who was driven to become a lawyer after her family suffered a grave injustice. (Oldford played Sandra in the original pilot.)
People, centering on a group of young lawyers working on both sides of the courtroom, is slated to debut at midseason, with Shonda Rhimes serving as executive producer. The supporting cast includes Ben Rappaport (The Good Wife) and Anna Deavere Smith (Nurse Jackie).
Robertson is fresh off starring in Netflix’s Girlboss, which got axed after just one season. She also headlined The CW’s Life Unexpected and The Secret Circle, with additional roles on CBS’ Under the Dome and Hulu’s Casual.
I’ll pass, she is awful.
Well…that’s it then, this show is DOA. I love her but audiences seem not to connect with her.
Never had much hope for this show anyway.
The original lead actress was mixed race, could the show not have replaced her with an actress of similar ethnic background.
My thoughts exactly. Why recast a person of color with a white person? Plus Britt isn’t a really good actress.
poor girl,her shows keep getting cancelled.That Netflix one was pretty good.
So excited for her
CANCELLED
Britt Robertson: ShowKiller
I’ll watch. Anna Deavere Smith is great.
Britt is a fine actress, I think ‘not a good actress’ is where a lot of people go when she fails to connect. And she does fail to connect, but I think she’d connect just fine in the right role. Fiercely independent public defender sounds about right.
What an awful picture of her. She’s actually quite attractive. You wouldn’t know it from that choice of photo.
My thoughts exactly!
hard pass. Britt Robetson? really? could they find no one else?
what an underwhelming choice.
Seemed like a recast was inevitable given the “star” of the show was barely in the original trailer. I’ve always liked Britt, so I’ll tune in to give it a try now.
That she would be recast was actually announced back in May when ABC ordered the series; the character in question is in a lot of the pilot.
Love Britt Robertson!! Now I’ll definitely tune in, she’s a good actress. Hope this role is good for her
Gosh, I loved her after watching GirlBoss. Not so much with her other films. I think given a good material, she can be interesting to watch.