Britt Robertson to Star in Shondaland ABC Drama For the People in Recast

ABC’s new legal drama has announced a change in representation at the top.

Britt Robertson will now star in the upcoming Shondaland drama For the People, replacing Britne Oldford, our sister site Deadline is reporting. Robertson will play the lead role of Sandra, a fiercely independent public defender who was driven to become a lawyer after her family suffered a grave injustice. (Oldford played Sandra in the original pilot.)

People, centering on a group of young lawyers working on both sides of the courtroom, is slated to debut at midseason, with Shonda Rhimes serving as executive producer. The supporting cast includes Ben Rappaport (The Good Wife) and Anna Deavere Smith (Nurse Jackie).

Robertson is fresh off starring in Netflix’s Girlboss, which got axed after just one season. She also headlined The CW’s Life Unexpected and The Secret Circle, with additional roles on CBS’ Under the Dome and Hulu’s Casual.