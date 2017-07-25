Ratings: Midnight, Texas Opens Well, Somewhere Between Starts Low

NBC’s Midnight, Texas scared up decent numbers with its Monday debut, drawing 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating — matching Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge‘s Season 2 average in the time slot and easily besting ABC rival Somewhere Between.

TVLine readers gave the supernatural noob an average grade of “B.”

Opening the Peacock’s night, American Ninja Warrior (5.7 mil/1.4) was down a tenth week-to-week.

Over on ABC, The Bachelorette (6.3 mil/1.6) was steady and led the night in both measures, while the Somewhere Between sneak preview mustered 3.1 mil and a 0.6, just a tenth more in the demo than ill-fated Still Star-Crossed‘s opener. (Somewhere Between, which TVLine readers gave a “C+,” settles into its regular Tuesday time slot tonight at 10/9c).

Elsewhere, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.8 mil/0.7) and Superhuman (1.8 mil/0.5) were flat, while The CW’s Whose Line (1 mil/0.3) ticked up.

