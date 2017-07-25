Midnight Texas Ratings Premiere
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: Midnight, Texas Opens Well, Somewhere Between Starts Low

By /

NBC’s Midnight, Texas scared up decent numbers with its Monday debut, drawing 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating — matching Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge‘s Season 2 average in the time slot and easily besting ABC rival Somewhere Between.

TVLine readers gave the supernatural noob an average grade of “B.”

RELATEDMidnight, Texas: Will You Stick With NBC’s Supernatural Drama?

Opening the Peacock’s night, American Ninja Warrior (5.7 mil/1.4) was down a tenth week-to-week.

Over on ABC, The Bachelorette (6.3 mil/1.6) was steady and led the night in both measures, while the Somewhere Between sneak preview mustered 3.1 mil and a 0.6, just a tenth more in the demo than ill-fated Still Star-Crossed‘s opener. (Somewhere Between, which TVLine readers gave a “C+,” settles into its regular Tuesday time slot tonight at 10/9c).

RELATEDSYTYCD: Memorable Moments From Day 2 at The Academy

Elsewhere, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.8 mil/0.7) and Superhuman (1.8 mil/0.5) were flat, while The CW’s Whose Line (1 mil/0.3) ticked up.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 