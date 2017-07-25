Comic-Con

Legends Video: Cast, EP Tease Funny Premiere, 'Stranger Things Episode'

By /

“We screwed things up, so now we’ve got to put things right.” That’s the duty facing the Legends of Tomorrow in Season 3, Franz Drameh shared during the CW show’s visit to TVLine’s Comc-Con interview suite.

Drameh, Victor Garber, a verbose Dominic Purcell, showrunner Phil Klemmer et al proceed to chime in on who might find romance this season (or at least some “nasty in the past-y”), lie about or reveal to Michael Ausiello the historical figures the Waverider crew will be meeting, and promise an “awesome,” funny” season opener that involves “Aruba, dinosaurs and circus clowns.”

Klemmer also spoke of a “Stranger Things episode” that will shed light on one character’s childhood. Press play above for more on that and other topics (including the status of Purcell’s Prison Break Season 6).

