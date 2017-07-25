Late Night: Seth Takes Aim at 'Human Pinky Ring' Anthony Scaramucci

Multiple late-night hosts set their sights on Anthony Scaramucci, the White House’s new communications director, on Monday night — but Seth Meyers clearly came prepared with the most insults.

“Look at this guy! He’s a human pinky ring,” Meyers began during a new Closer Look segment. “He is the human embodiment of a double-parked BMW. He looks like the guy who leaves a doo-wop group over creative differences. He looks like the only magician you could get on short notice.” (Tell us how you really feel, Seth!)

Meyers broke down the highlights of Scaramucci’s odd first week on the job, from his deletion of old anti-Trump tweets, to the puzzling air kiss he blew to journalists after a long press briefing: “So, in summary, The Mooch gave us a smooch after Spicey screwed the pooch.”

The host then turned to the ongoing investigation of President Trump’s ties with Russia, which has recently come under such scrutiny that POTUS allegedly inquired about his power to pardon people in his administration — including himself.

“We’re six months into his presidency, and he’s already talking about pardoning himself,” Meyers said. “At this rate, Trump is going to get impeached and resign in time to be on the next season of Dancing With the Stars.”

