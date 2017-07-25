Simpsons Creator's Disenchantment a Go at Netflix, Nat Faxon Among Voices

Netflix seems rather enchanted with Disenchantment: The streaming video service has ordered 20 episodes of the new, adult animated series from Simpsons creator Matt Groening.

Per the official release,

In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and lots of human fools.

Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) will voice Bean, Nat Faxon (Friends From College) will voice Elfo and Eric Andre (Man Seeking Woman) will voice Luci. The series will be released 10 episodes at a time, starting in 2018. Groening and Josh Weinstein (The Simpsons) will executive-produce, alongside producer The ULULU Company.

“Ultimately, Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you,” Groening said in a statement.