Criminal Minds' Paget Brewster Opens Up About 'Wacky' Run of Cast Changes

When it comes to Criminal Minds‘ latest one–two punch of cast changes, this is by no means Paget Brewster‘s first rodeo. Rather, it’s almost become BAU (that is, business as usual) for the ever-evolving CBS crime drama.

Speaking with Michael Ausiello at the San Diego Comic-Con — where she was promoting the digital release Batman and Harley Quinn (in which she voices Poison Ivy) — Brewster shared, “It’s always hard when someone is gone, whether by choice or not by their choice… but you roll with it.” Being the tight-knit cast they are, “you can’t not miss the people who are gone.”

In fact, Brewster says that the idea of in some small way replacing a longtime cast member weighed on her almost a year ago, when her short-term return blossomed into a full-time gig. “The con was the situation in which it happened, which was Thomas Gibson no longer being with the show. That was unfortunate.”

Given the seemingly annual cast shake-up, Criminal Minds is “a wacky place,” she acknowledges, “but I’m really happy to be back.”

Elsewhere in the video Q&A above, Brewster teases the outcome of the season finale (including a strong/sad hint at who didn’t survive), updates us on Reid’s status with the BAU and reveals the one thing on her “wish list” for Season 13.

Criminal Minds returns Wednesday, Sept. 27, now airing an hour later at 10/9c.