Westworld Cast, EPs Take Us Inside Park's Top-Secret Souvenir Shop

Much like Westworld‘s titular amusement park itself, the HBO drama’s presence at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con was vast and all-encompassing. So much so, we had to split the sci-fi series’ massive cast in two just to be able to fit them in our interview suite.

And that was probably a good thing: After all, who knows what would’ve happened if we stuffed all of those hosts and humans into the room at the same time? We might have missed Jimmi Simpson’s hilarious answer to Michael Ausiello’s question about Westworld’s gift shop — hint: Simpson’s comeback involves the word “threesome” — and that would have been a goldarned shame.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Barnes, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Angela Sarafyan and Simpson — as well as co-showrunner Lisa Joy — field questions about Season 2 and discuss the show’s near-instantaneous popularity and Emmy love.

Then, press PLAY on the video below to see stars James Marsden, Ingrid Bolso Berdal, Simon Quarterman, Luke Hemsworth, Ed Harris and Thandie Newton — as well as co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan — offer up a tongue-in-cheek (we hope!) several-season plan for the drama.