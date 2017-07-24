The TVLine Podcast: Our Fave Comic-Con Moments (Including a Blind Item)

Don’t be fooled by our professional exteriors, TVLine readers: Underneath it all, this site’s editors are a raging bunch of superfans, and we get as excited about our favorite shows as you do.

So at the end of three long, fun, jam-packed days of interviews and panels at this year’s Comic-Con, Editor-in-chief Michael Ausiello and staffers Andy Swift, Kimberly Roots and Vlada Gelman got together for a quick post mortem on what we’d seen, heard and fanboy/girl’d over during our time in San Diego.

Among the topics of discussion: a larger-than-life Arrow reaction, a long-time-in-the-making Outlander interaction, a highly anticipated Supernatural event and a once-in-a-lifetime Originals moment.

Plus: We relate a blind item about the cast of one of your favorite shows, a moment we just happened to witness over the course of the ‘con.

Press PLAY on the widget below to listen in — and don’t forget to subscribe at iTunes to catch up on past TVLine Podcasts and ensure that you don’t miss the next one!