Comic-Con

Stitchers Cast Teases 'Life-Changing Decisions' and (Fatal?) 'Camsten' Drama in Season 3's Final Episodes

By /

If you’re not “very concerned” for Cameron’s future on Stitchers, you’re watching the show all wrong.

VIDEOSShadowhunters Stars Obsess Over Sarah Hyland’s Royal Arrival — And ‘Malec’ Babies?!

At least that’s the impression we got from the Freeform drama’s cast, who stopped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite to preview what’s still to come in the last four episodes of Season 3 (continuing tonight at 9/8c).

Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

“I don’t know what I did to [series creator Jeffrey Alan Schechter],” Kyle Harris said, “but this season I get stabbed in the neck a couple of times, I get punched, I get shot. … I just have one of those faces you want to hit, I guess.”

VIDEOSShadowhunters @ Comic-Con: First Look at Sarah Hyland as the New, Grown-Up Seelie Queen

As for Kirsten and Cameron’s relationship, Harris insisted the couple is “trying to make it work, and we just keep going with that struggle, tying to find the best way around that.” (Don’t worry, there’s still “a lot of making out.”)

In addition to teasing what’s in store for the final episodes of the season, the stars also revealed which of their co-stars’ brains they’d most like to stitch into — and their answer(s) might surprise you.

Hit PLAY on the interview above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for the rest of Season 3?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 