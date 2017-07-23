Comic-Con

Supergirl Season 3 Video: Cast Talks Up New Arrivals, Then Bursts Into Song

The SuperFlash musical episode may be well behind us, but the Supergirl cast had some songs in their heart as they dropped by TVLIne’s Comic-Con interview suite.

For starters, the topic of Mon-El’s “mysterious” (as Chris Wood put it) whereabouts when Season 3 arrives led Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan to serve up a short ditty. Later, TVLine Senior Digital Editor Andy Swift’s solicitation of a Supergirl theme song resulted in Wood, Jordan and — with some nudging — series lead Melissa Benoist sharing an original tune they previously workshopped, about life on Daxamite.

On the non-musical side of things, in the video Q&A above:

* Season 3 addition Odette Annable playfully warned that her character, “worldkiller” Reign, will be “the best villain… that’s ever reigned!”

* Benoist spoke of Smallville alum Erica Durance being the “perfect” pick to fill Laura Benanti’s shoes as Alura

* Katie McGrath expounded on the refreshing Lena/Kara friendship

* David Harewood shared his excitement about having a onetime voice of Martian Manhunter, Carl Lumbly (Alias), play his TV dad

* Mehcad Brooks previewed a CatCo shake-up that will stir some “soul-searching” in James

All that, and more!

The CW’s Supergirl returns Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c.

 

